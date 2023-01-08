Singletary rushed seven times for 29 yards, caught his only target for three yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots.

Singletary split carries with James Cook, which could remain the case in the wild-card round against the Dolphins. The former didn't help his chances of an increased workload with a third-quarter fumble, which set the Patriots up with an instant red-zone opportunity in a tie game. Singletary wraps up his fourth NFL regular season with 819 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 177 attempts, as well as 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown on 52 targets.