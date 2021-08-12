Singletary is listed as first running back on the Bills' most recent depth chart.

It would have been a bit of a shock if Zack Moss (hamstring) was listed ahead of Singletary, given that the latter has more experience and is healthier. But this is a good reminder that Singletary has had some positive vibes this summer, while Moss continues to struggle on the health front. Of course, Singletary simply doesn't have the size or speed in hitting the hole to be much of a goal-line factor in any scenario, so the best fantasy hope for him is if he earns as large a share of the carries as possible while maintaining a role in the passing game.