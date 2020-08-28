Singletary has fumbled twice through seven padded practices, Matthew Fairburn and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

We shouldn't jump to conclusions based on a small sample from practice, but this is at least worth making a note of once Singletary's recent history -- four fumbles last year -- is taken into account. On the other hand, he fumbled only five times on 765 touches at Florida Atlantic, with none of those coming in his final season. Even so, any struggles could encourage the Bills to give more work to third-round rookie Zack Moss, who has yet to fumble in practice and seems to be making a strong impression on the Buffalo beat reporters. It appears both Singletary and Moss could enter Week 1 against the Jets with significant roles.