Singletary rushed 14 times for 67 yards and caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Singletary did his usual work in between the 20s to the tune of 4.8 yards per carry, but he was stood up at the goal line on an attempt to score from one yard out. It is a bit unusual how the lead back for one of the best offenses in the league has zero rushing touchdowns through seven games, yet here we are. The 24-year-old has still been a productive player with 506 combined yards from scrimmage to go along with one receiving touchdown. Singletary's fantasy managers are hoping the back can get over his allergy to rushing touchdowns against the Jets next Sunday.