Singletary says he's gained a bit of extra speed this offseason after working with a personal trainer in South Florida, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Said trainer Nick Hicks: "We didn't sit there and try to make him into 100 meter sprinter. We just tried to make him, I guess two tenths, three tenths faster than what he what he what he was coming back in. We literally left no stone unturned this offseason, so yes he's going to be way faster, way more explosive than the Devin Singletary you guys are used to. Motor's got a motor now."

Singletary, while shifty and excellent in small spaces, has really lacked breakaway speed as an NFL running back (he ran a 4.66 at the combine a few years ago), so even if the story is a bit overblown this can only be a good thing for the third-year running back. The Florida Atlantic product will be competing in camp with Zack Moss and newcomer Matt Breida for carries, though between perhaps the hint of extra speed to go with the fact that Moss still isn't able to practice following ankle surgery, the offseason news seems favorable toward Singletary's quest to gain as large a share as possible. That said, he's not much of a touchdown threat with just four rushing TDs over his first two seasons, plus quarterback Josh Allen frequently takes away scores from the entire running back crew.