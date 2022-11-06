Singletary rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Singletary finished a distant second to Josh Allen (86 yards, two TDs) on the ground. Buffalo's offense revolves around Allen both through the air and on the ground, so Singletary's volume is contingent on the Bills playing from in front, which wasn't the case in Buffalo's second loss of the season. Rushing opportunities could remain limited in Week 10 against the 7-1 Vikings.