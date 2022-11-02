Singletary will have a new backfield mate after the Bills traded for Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg and Stephen Holder of ESPN.com report.

While the Bills gave up running back Zack Moss in the deal, Moss was barely playing in recent weeks and Buffalo didn't trade for Hines to have him sit on the bench. That said, the Bills were said to be in the market for a bigger backfield name such as Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara, so on some level, Singletary's value as a No. 1 back in a strong offense is at least maintained following the Hines deal. However, a scenario exists where Hines takes the field for the majority of third downs and other passing situations.