Bills' Devin Singletary: Goes over 100 total yards
Singletary rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught six passes for a team-high 76 yards in Saturday's 22-19 overtime playoff loss to Houston.
Singletary was the Bills' top offensive weapon aside from quarterback Josh Allen in this one, finding plenty of room to operate in the ground and as a receiver against the Texans' porous defense. The third-round draft pick finished the regular season with 775 yards and two touchdowns, but most of his numbers came in the second half of the season when he tallied 603 rushing yards over the final eight games as the team's lead back. Singletary's 5.1 yards per carry were tops amongst qualified running backs this season. The 21-year-old is in prime position for a true breakout in 2020, especially if veteran Frank Gore -- who cut into the rookie's touches significantly this year -- departs via free agency or decides to retire.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Bottled up by Patriots•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Receives 21 carries•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Piles up 118 scrimmage yards•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tallies 114 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.