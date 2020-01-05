Singletary rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught six passes for a team-high 76 yards in Saturday's 22-19 overtime playoff loss to Houston.

Singletary was the Bills' top offensive weapon aside from quarterback Josh Allen in this one, finding plenty of room to operate in the ground and as a receiver against the Texans' porous defense. The third-round draft pick finished the regular season with 775 yards and two touchdowns, but most of his numbers came in the second half of the season when he tallied 603 rushing yards over the final eight games as the team's lead back. Singletary's 5.1 yards per carry were tops amongst qualified running backs this season. The 21-year-old is in prime position for a true breakout in 2020, especially if veteran Frank Gore -- who cut into the rookie's touches significantly this year -- departs via free agency or decides to retire.