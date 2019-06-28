Bills' Devin Singletary: Handles some first-team snaps
Singletary rotated in with the first-team offense during the offseason program, Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official website reports.
LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore also got work with the starters, while T.J. Yeldon curiously isn't mentioned, though he'll at least have a shot to win a role on passing downs. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made multiple comments about McCoy retaining the starting job, and while that may ultimately be the case, the Bills appear headed for a backfield committee. It isn't quite clear how the team might use Singletary, a 203-pound rookie who ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at the combine. Few running backs with his size/speed profile have found NFL success, but a college career with 66 rushing touchdowns in three seasons was enough to convince the Bills he's worthy of a third-round pick.
