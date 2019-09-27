Coach Sean McDermott noted that Singletary (hamstring) had a good day at practice Friday, be he still wants to wait before making any determinations on the running running backs' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

With that in mind, Singletary seems likely to draw a questionable designation for the contest, with a game-time decision scenario a looming possibility. If he's able to return to action Sunday, however, both Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon's Week 4 fantasy ceilings would take a hit.