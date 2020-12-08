Singletary rushed 18 times for 61 yards and secured three of four targets for 22 yards in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

Zack Moss was part of a fumbled exchange with Josh Allen at the Bills' three-yard line early in the first quarter, a miscue that led to the 49ers' first touchdown of the night. Singletary essentially became the exclusive back for the duration of the contest from that point forward, tying his highest number of carries on the season. The second-year back also logged three receptions for the second straight game and third time in the last four contests overall, a supplementary role that rounds out his fantasy value nicely in games where he also sees an appreciable workload on the ground. Singletary now has consecutive games with double-digit rush attempts for the first time since Weeks 5-6, and he'll look to extend that streak against the stingy run defense of the Steelers during a Week 14 Sunday night battle.