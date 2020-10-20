Singletary rushed 10 times for 32 yards and caught one of his two targets for 13 yards in Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Singletary couldn't get much going despite rainy conditions favoring a ground-based approach. In the end, Buffalo attempted a season-low amount of passes, yet quarterback Josh Allen outgained Singletary with 42 yards on his eight rushes. Furthermore, rookie Zack Moss returned from injury to carry five times, but with just 10 yards, he didn't do anything to overtake Singletary. While it'll be interesting to see how those two tailbacks split the snaps and touches going forward, Singletary could use a rebound effort after averaging just 2.7 yards per carry while totaling only 78 yards from scrimmage in Buffalo's last two games. Fortunately, a Week 7 matchup versus the woeful Jets could prove to be just what the doctor ordered for both Singletary and the Bills.