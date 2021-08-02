Singletary appears to be in excellent shape during the first few days of training camp after working on strength and speed throughout the offseason, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Said coach Sean McDermott, "I'm seeing a young man now that has taken the offseason and attacked it head on. He's in a great spot physically, it looks like at this point. I'm anxious to see him out here but what I saw towards the tail end of the spring, I was impressed with the areas that he was trying to be intentional about working on his weaknesses. And I think that says a lot about the young man."

The third-year back has had his ups and downs during his first two seasons, and if there's one knock on Singletary it's that he's lacked an extra burst once breaking through the line of scrimmage. It appears he's committed to changing that, though it's also worth noting that his competition for carries, Zack Moss, seems to be quickly moving his offseason ankle surgery. We'll add a final reminder that quarterback Josh Allen has a nose for scoring rushing touchdowns, with 25 of them in his three NFL seasons compared to Singletary's four in his two years. Singletary can be considered the No. 1 right now and it seems like he's well ahead of Moss in terms of game shape, but there's plenty more to come that will shape what the backfield distribution looks like come Week 1.