Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Singletary (hamstring) was close to playing Sunday against the Patriots but was ultimately made a game-day inactive, The Buffalo News reports.

That means with a good practice week Singletary could be ready to suit up again this Sunday after missing the last two games, though we'll note the Bills do have a bye in Week 6, so if they really play it safe, Singletary owners may have to wait until Week 7 to get their guy back. We'll also note Frank Gore has looked like a man 10 years younger in the rookie's absence, rushing for 185 yards over the two games Singletary has missed.