Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday
Singletary (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The rookie back, who sat out Week 3 win's over the Bengals, was listed as questionable heading into the game, but the Bills will play it safe with him Sunday, which sets the stage for Frank Gore to continue to head the team's ground game in Week 4, with T.J. Yeldon on hand to serve as a complementary option.
