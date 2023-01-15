Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

Singletary garnered two fewer carries than rookie James Cook, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. Despite Cook's involvement, though, Singletary still led Buffalo in yards on the ground. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Singletary and Cook to continue to split snaps in the Bills' backfield.