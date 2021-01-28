Singletary carried six times for 17 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards Sunday in the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Singletary received the opportunity to work as the Bills' lead man out of the backfield for the team's final two playoff games while Zack Moss (ankle) was sidelined, but the Florida Atlantic product was mainly an afterthought in Buffalo's pass-happy offense. He logged just 13 carries between the Bills' divisional-round win over the Ravens and the loss to Kansas City, mustering only 42 yards. Assuming he experiences no complications in his recovery from offseason ankle surgery, Moss should open 2021 as Option 1A on the ground, relegating Singletary to more of a change-of-pace role.