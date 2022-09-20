Singletary rushed six times for 19 yards while catching two of four targets for two yards in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Singletary was Buffalo's primary running back while the game was still competitive, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated through the air during that time, leaving little left over for Singletary. Once the game got out of hand, Buffalo took the opportunity to get rookie second-round pick James Cook some reps. Singletary should be more involved in what should be a closer game against the Dolphins on the road in Week 3.