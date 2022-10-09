Singletary rushed six times for 42 yards and brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Singletary was certainly highly efficient with his rushing workload, but he had precious few opportunities to build on his success despite the Bills boasting a comfortable lead most of the game. The fourth-year back has only logged double-digit carries once this season, and Sunday, he gave way to rookie James Cook once the game was completely out of hand. Singletary and his fantasy managers will hope for more opportunity on his behalf in a Week 6 road showdown against the Chiefs.