Singletary carried the ball three times for just seven yards in Sunday's win over Miami and caught his only target for six yards.

The Bills rested most of their starters for the second half of the regular-season finale, so Singletary should be fresh when the Bills meet the Colts to open up the playoff slate Saturday. Even though he was healthy just about the entire season, it was a terrible campaign by fantasy standards for the second-year back out of Florida Atlantic. Singletary played every game and still didn't hit 1,000 yards from scrimmage, often ceding important work to rookie Zack Moss. Singletary finished 32nd among running backs in half-point PPR formats, far below his draft-day value and behind the likes of free-agent pickups such as Nyheim Hines, Chase Edmonds and Jeff Wilson.