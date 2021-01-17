Singletary registered 25 yards on seven carries, securing all three of his targets for 12 receiving yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round win against the Ravens.

Singletary entered the playoff bout with just six combined carries for 28 yards over his two preceding outings. However, he was expected to experience an uptick in offensive usage with backfield mate Zack Moss (ankle) moved to IR on Tuesday. That didn't turn out to be the case, necessarily. After seeing Baltimore contain NFL rushing champion, Derrick Henry, to 40 yards over 18 carries during the wild-card round, Buffalo elected to open up the game with passes on 19 of the team's first 20 plays from scrimmage. Buffalo ultimately threw 37 times compared to 16 total rush attempts, but the team may choose to deploy a slightly more run-heavy game script if tasked with an AFC Championship Game matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense. A showdown with the Browns would be challenging, as it would offer a home matchup against the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.