Singletary rushed seven times for 26 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Singletary was making his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and with T.J. Yeldon inactive, the rookie saw a solid complementary workload behind starter Frank Gore. Singletary has seen his carries climb in each of the three games he's suited up for, and his dynamic skill set should progressively carve him out additional playing time now that he's regained health. Singletary will look to begin making good on that promise in a Week 8 matchup against the Eagles.