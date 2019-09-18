Play

Singletary (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday but is considered day to day, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Singletary worked behind Frank Gore in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants, taking six carries for 57 yards and a TD before bowing out in the fourth quarter. An absence for Week 3 against Cincinnati likely would lock in Gore for a heavy workload, with T.J. Yeldon then stepping in as the second option. Singletary's practice participation Thursday and Friday should provide a strong clue as to his Sunday availability.

