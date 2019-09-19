Bills' Devin Singletary: Misses second straight practice
Singletary (hamstring) is not practicing for a second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Singletary's injury is still being called a "day-to-day" thing, though a second missed session doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday against the Bengals. We'll see if he can go at least on a limited basis Friday, but right now the 36-year-old Frank Gore -- and to a lesser extent T.J. Yeldon -- are due for heavier workloads this weekend if Singletary can't rally.
