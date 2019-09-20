Play

Singletary (hamstring) is not practicing for the third straight day Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

At this point it's going to be a surprise if the exciting rookie suits up for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and the Bills may even list him as out on the final injury report. The 36-year-old Frank Gore actually carries some value this week in a game the Bills have the potential to control.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories