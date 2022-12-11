Singletary rushed eight times for 39 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Singletary was busier and more effective than James Cook, who turned four carries and one target into 15 scrimmage yards. Neither running back was much of a factor, as Buffalo won this one thanks to its defense with an assist from the dual-threat production of quarterback Josh Allen, who led the team on the ground with 47 yards and a touchdown. Singletary remains the team's top running back over Cook, but Allen is the Bills' premier rushing option heading into Week 15 against the Dolphins.