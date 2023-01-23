Singletary rushed six times for 25 yards and caught five of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Singletary trailed quarterback Josh Allen in both carries and rushing yards despite snowy conditions resulting in struggles in the passing game. Furthermore, Allen scored Buffalo's lone touchdown of the contest, sneaking in from one yard. Although he contributed with a handful of catches, it was another lukewarm performance from Singletary, who is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent after totaling 1,099 scrimmage yards and six scores on 215 touches this season.