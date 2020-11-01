Singletary rushed 14 times for 86 yards and caught his only target for another six in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Singletary was heavily involved from the get-go with blustering winds creating run-friendly conditions. Buffalo's first four offensive plays were hand-offs to Singletary, and the fifth was a pass to the second-year running back. Singletary mustered only 18 yards on those five plays, however, and the pendulum swung Zack Moss' way from there. Moss capped the opening drive with a touchdown and added another score in the third quarter, though Singletary had one more touch and six more scrimmage yards than the rookie. Singletary has scored just one touchdown in eight games compared to Moss' three in five appearances, but they should maintain close to an even split in Week 9 against the Seahawks.