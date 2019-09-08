Singletary rushed four times for 70 yards and caught five of six targets for 28 more in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

All 98 of Singletary's scrimmage yards came after halftime. He got only four carries to Frank Gore's 11, but Singletary looked significantly more explosive and finished with 50 more yards on the ground. While the Bills' offense is likely to remain among the league's worst, the rookie third-rounder out of Florida Atlantic seems poised to take over the majority of the rushing workload given the burst he showed in this one.