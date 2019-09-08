Bills' Devin Singletary: Nearly 100 yards after halftime
Singletary rushed four times for 70 yards and caught five of six targets for 28 more in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.
All 98 of Singletary's scrimmage yards came after halftime. He got only four carries to Frank Gore's 11, but Singletary looked significantly more explosive and finished with 50 more yards on the ground. While the Bills' offense is likely to remain among the league's worst, the rookie third-rounder out of Florida Atlantic seems poised to take over the majority of the rushing workload given the burst he showed in this one.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Could be used as returner•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Listed behind Gore•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Sees boost with McCoy release•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Totals 31 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Compiles 48 total yards•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Solid depth chart positioning•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...