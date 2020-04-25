Bills' Devin Singletary: New competition selected
Singletary could be in for some competition for carries in 2020 after the Bills selected Utah's Zack Moss in the third round Friday.
For Singletary's sake, we suppose that's better than the team bringing in a top free agent such as Todd Gurley, but Moss was a top-five running back in several prospect rankings and he'll pose a serious threat for carries if he gets his career off to a good start. That said, Singletary did nothing but shine after passing Frank Gore on the depth chart last season, and with perhaps a shortened summer for Moss to get up to speed with his new team, Singletary should still head into the season as the No. 1 back. Moss, however, has enough of a pedigree to make this a 1A-1B setup along the same lines that many other teams in the league operate under.
