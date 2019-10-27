Singletary rushed three times for 19 yards and caught four of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.

Singletary's biggest play was a 28-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He thoroughly outplayed Frank Gore, but Gore still got nine carries to Singletary's three, turning that workload into 34 yards. It appears Singletary's touches will continue to be limited by Gore's presence, even though the rookie third-rounder out of Florida Atlantic is clearly the most talented running back in Buffalo.