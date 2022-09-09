Singletary rushed eight times for 48 yards and secured both targets for 14 yards in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Singletary's rushing yardage total was second only to that of Josh Allen's, and he also was efficient on his pair of opportunities in the passing game. The fourth-year pro only logged two more carries than backfield mate Zack Moss, but he was exponentially more efficient, considering the latter gained all of 15 yards. Meanwhile, rookie James Cook, who's expected to eventually be much more of a threat to Singletary's role, fumbled on his first and only touch of the contest. Therefore, Singletary appears to have no immediate threat of serious encroachment on his opportunities as the Bills prepare to next take the field in a Week 2 Monday night home clash against the Titans on Sept. 19.