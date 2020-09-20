Singletary rushed 10 times for 56 yards and brought in two of three targets for 20 yards in the Bills' 31-28 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

While the Bills backfield situation continues to be a fantasy quagmire, Singletary at least slightly outpaced rookie Zack Moss in rushes during Sunday's contest and also saw two receiving touches to his teammate's none. Singletary also was the more efficient back with 5.6 yards per carry, although Moss' 4.6 figure wasn't disappointing by any stretch. The good news for both backs is that it appears it's them or bust when it comes to Buffalo's ground game, but whether Singletary can do enough to separate from his first-year competitor on a week-to-week basis remains to be seen. Singletary will look to build on Sunday's serviceable numbers against the Rams in a Week 3 home matchup.