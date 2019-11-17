Bills' Devin Singletary: Picks up 79 yards in win
Singletary ran for 75 yards on 15 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami. He fumbled twice, but both recovered by the offense.
The rookie had a pair of big runs Sunday, including a 25-yard dash through the defense late in the first half to set up a late touchdown. Singletary cut through Miami's front and turned on the jets before fumbling on a play that was recovered by his teammate. Sunday's fumbles were the first two of his career and so there shouldn't be too much concern as he he builds a stronger hold on the lead back job. Over the past four games, Singletary has 46 carries to Frank Gore's 36 and has done far more with them, averaging 5.0 yards per carry to Gore's 2.4. Next up is a visit from a Denver defense that has flummoxed top backs Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook in recent weeks.
