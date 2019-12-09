Singletary carried 17 times for 89 yards and caught six of eight targets for an additional 29 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Facing a tough Baltimore defense, Singletary averaged a respectable 5.2 yards per carry while breaking off a long gain of 38 yards. He also tied for the team lead in targets and set a new career high fore receptions, though his mark of 4.8 yards per catch wasn't particularly impressive. Singletary has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games and will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Steelers.