Bills' Devin Singletary: Piles up 118 scrimmage yards
Singletary carried 17 times for 89 yards and caught six of eight targets for an additional 29 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.
Facing a tough Baltimore defense, Singletary averaged a respectable 5.2 yards per carry while breaking off a long gain of 38 yards. He also tied for the team lead in targets and set a new career high fore receptions, though his mark of 4.8 yards per catch wasn't particularly impressive. Singletary has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games and will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tallies 114 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Picks up 79 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Produces with limited usage•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Stays hot in win over Washington•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Outplays Gore in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.