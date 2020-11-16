Singletary gained 15 yards on four carries and caught only one of five targets for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

Bad as Singletary's performance was, Zack Moss was just as ineffective, netting 17 yards on eight touches, and Josh Allen wound up leading the Bills in rushing yards. With the team headed into its bye week, Sean McDermott and the coaching staff will get some extra time to figure out how to spark a backfield that has only seen a running back top 50 rushing yards once in the last five games.