Bills' Devin Singletary: Practicing again
Singletary (hamstring) is practicing for the second straight day Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
We'll see if the Bills list the rookie as limited, but this bodes well for his odds of returning Sunday against the Patriots, even though we'd guess the team will give him the questionable tag. A Singletary return would also put a damper on Frank Gore's value for Week 4 and beyond.
