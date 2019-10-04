Play

Singletary (hamstring) participated in Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Singletary was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but with him taking the field Friday, he has now taken part in all three of the Bills' official practice sessions this week. Head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal about Singletary's status when asked Thursday, but he will have a chance to return to action this week against the Titans.

