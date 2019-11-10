Singletary carried eight times for 42 yards and caught three passes for an additional eight yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Although Singletary gashed the Cleveland defense for 5.3 yards per carry, his team took an uncharacteristically pass-heavy approach which limited his usage on the ground. He finished second on the team with seven targets, but he struggled to connect with Josh Allen on several occasions and finished with little to show for his efforts in that area. Singletary did significant damage on 23 touches in his previous outing and could rebound next Sunday in a favorable matchup with the Dolphins.