Coach Sean McDermott said Singletary (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Beyond noting that Singletary "did some nice things" during the session, McDermott wouldn't expound on what the limited showing might mean with regards to the rookie's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots. At the very least, Singletary is seemingly in a better place on the health front then where he was last week, when he failed to take part in any of the Bills' three practices in advance of the team's win over the Bengals.

