Singletary (hamstring) was considered limited for the second straight day Friday after missing Wednesday's session and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This is coming down to a typical game-time decision, with those needing to start Singletary at least having the benefit of an early start time. Given how stout the Patriots defense is and the uncertainty as to how the rookie's hamstring will hold up, the entire Buffalo backfield of Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon seems to consist of all high-risk plays this week.