Bills' Devin Singletary: Questionable for Week 5
Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee after practicing Friday on a limited basis for the third straight day.
It looks like the rookie will be a game-time decision once again, though owners -- in addition to those that own Frank Gore -- will get the benefit of a 1:00pm ET start Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Remains limited at practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Starts week as limited participant•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive, but close•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Trending toward another absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5