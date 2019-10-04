Play

Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee after practicing Friday on a limited basis for the third straight day.

It looks like the rookie will be a game-time decision once again, though owners -- in addition to those that own Frank Gore -- will get the benefit of a 1:00pm ET start Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories