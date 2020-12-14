Singletary rushed seven times for 32 yards and caught his lone target for two more yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over Pittsburgh.

Singletary saw his share of carries nearly halved in favor of Zack Moss, despite the former averaging 4.6 yards per carry compared to the latter's sub-par mark of 3.3 yards per carry. Perhaps it was based on the matchup, but the role reversal did not jeopardize the outcome for the Bills, only the outcome for those who were relying on Singletary to contribute his usual 12-15 touches. While Moss ended up with the larger workload Sunday night, it is clear that this is a two-back system being run in Buffalo, limiting both player's value while also keeping them relevant enough for deeper formats heading into a matchup with Denver on Saturday.