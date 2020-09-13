Singletary rushed nine times for 30 yards and added five catches for 23 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets.

Singletary was bottled up by the Jets, but so was Zack Moss (nine carries for 11 yards). Moss made up for his lack of rushing production with a four-yard receiving touchdown, while quarterback Josh Allen scored the team's lone rushing touchdown and led in both carries (14) and rushing yards (57). Singletary still has time to carve out a larger role in the crowded Buffalo backfield, but he'll need a better performance in Week 2 against the Dolphins.