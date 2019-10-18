Bills' Devin Singletary: Ready to roll
Singletary (hamstring) practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
It looks like Buffalo's exciting rookie will be back for Week 7 following three absences and a bye week. Singletary has shown an early ability to rip off long gainers, though Frank Gore has been surprisingly excellent at 36 years of age, leaving Singletary in line for single-digit carries in his return to action. We'll see how much of the third-down role he re-takes from veteran T.J. Yeldon.
