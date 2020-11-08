Singletary carried two times for one yard and caught all three of his targets for an additional 33 yards during Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Singletary received his lowest total of carries on the season as Zach Moss and Josh Allen did most of the work on the ground. He topped 30 receiving yards for just the second time this season but that wasn't enough to propel him to useful fantasy production. This was concerning for Singletary's fantasy outlook considering he carried the ball 14 times last week and his team played from ahead for most of this one, as it now seems like his role from week to week will be difficult to predict. As such, it is difficult to recommend inserting him into fantasy lineups for next Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.