Bills' Devin Singletary: Remains limited at practice
Singletary (hamstring) logged another limited practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Meanwhile, coach Sean McDermott commented on Singletary's progress after practice Thursday. "I thought he did some good things today. We'll see where it ends up. Friday we'll know a bit more. It's all about whether a guy comes in sore the next day after getting work." Based on that, Singletary seems to be trending toward being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, though if the running back feels/looks good during the Bills' final practice of the week, he could head into the weekend minus an injury tag.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Starts week as limited participant•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive, but close•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Trending toward another absence•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Has good practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...