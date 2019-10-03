Play

Singletary (hamstring) logged another limited practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Meanwhile, coach Sean McDermott commented on Singletary's progress after practice Thursday. "I thought he did some good things today. We'll see where it ends up. Friday we'll know a bit more. It's all about whether a guy comes in sore the next day after getting work." Based on that, Singletary seems to be trending toward being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, though if the running back feels/looks good during the Bills' final practice of the week, he could head into the weekend minus an injury tag.

