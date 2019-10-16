Bills' Devin Singletary: Returns to full practice
Singletary (hamstring) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The rookie seemed close to playing Week 5 in Tennessee, so it's no surprise to see him cleared for full practice participation after a Week 6 bye. Singletary returns to a favorable matchup, with the Bills hosting a Miami defense that's given up the second-most fantasy points (28.7 per game) to running backs. Singletary's expected return could leave T.J. Yeldon without much of a role, in addition to taking a few touches away from Frank Gore.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Taking part in practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Status hinges on pregame workout•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...