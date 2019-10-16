Singletary (hamstring) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The rookie seemed close to playing Week 5 in Tennessee, so it's no surprise to see him cleared for full practice participation after a Week 6 bye. Singletary returns to a favorable matchup, with the Bills hosting a Miami defense that's given up the second-most fantasy points (28.7 per game) to running backs. Singletary's expected return could leave T.J. Yeldon without much of a role, in addition to taking a few touches away from Frank Gore.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories