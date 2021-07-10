Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has stated that he'll go with the hot hand when assigning playing time between Singletary and Zack Moss, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "Whoever's back there is playing good," Daboll said. "Sometimes that happens. Let's say you're in a game and you just get a sense one guy's got it going a little bit more than the other guy and that's the guy you ride with a little bit.

Singletary is reportedly in fantastic shape following an offseason of hard work, while Moss is coming off offseason ankle surgery but expects to be close to 100 percent for training camp. It's anyone's guess as to whether Singletary or Moss will provide the better value in 2021. Moss is a much bigger back than his teammate and has the ability to earn more between-the-tackle and goal-line runs, while Singletary has more experience, isn't coming off an injury, and has apparently used the offseason to get himself into great shape while Moss has been busy rehabbing.