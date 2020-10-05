Singletary carried 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for another 21 yards during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Raiders.
Singletary managed just 3.1 yards per carry and received a season-high 18 totes with rookie Zach Moss out of action. He totaled just 76 yards on 23 total touches but salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a two-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter. Singletary seems to have earned a starring role in the Buffalo backfield for the time being, but the team would surely like to see him do more with his looks next Sunday against the Titans.
